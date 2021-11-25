The brightest of stars

Glen Bierman climbs up a ladder as Kevin Beehner brings keeps strands of lights untangled while the sun becomes the brightest of tree topper stars recently. The two were decorating the tree outside the CrossPoint Alliance Church before their Christmas Fest taking place from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3. Crafts, food, hot drinks and a lighting ceremony of the tree will take place at the Christmas Fest.
