The brightest of stars

Glen Bierman climbs up a ladder as Kevin Beehner keeps the strands of lights untangled while the sun becomes the brightest of tree topper stars Monday. The two were decorating the tree outside the CrossPoint Alliance Church ahead of their Christmas Fest taking place Dec. 3, from 6-8 p.m. Crafts, food, hot drinks and a lighting ceremony of the tree will take place at the Christmas Fest.

 August Frank/Tribune

