The big reveal

Workers make their way up the scaffolding surrounding the Lewis-Clark State CollegeÕs Center for Arts & History on Wednesday morning as they continue the removal of scaffolding from the building, giving the brickwork its first look to the outside world after being covered in black tarp for months.

 August Frank/Tribune

Workers remove scaffolding surrounding the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History on Wednesday, offering a first glimpse of the restored brickwork that was covered in black tarp for months.

