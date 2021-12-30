Jett Vallandigham wants everyone to know the annual first swim is returning Saturday after taking last New Year’s Day off because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“To date, there are no restrictions this year. The Polar Bear Plunge is back,” she said. “Come one, come all to get refreshed in the new year.”
Vallandigham has organized the event for more than 20 years. She and other so-called polar bears are believers in the cleansing and rejuvenating qualities of cold water.
“It’s the best way to start the new year,” she said. “You shake off the old of the prior year and start the new year refreshed and exhilarated.”
As always, the plunge will happen at “high noon” at the Hells Canyon Resort Marina boat ramp. It is expected to be around 18 degrees with the chance of snow flurries, said Steven Van Horn of the National Weather Service at Spokane. The water temperature will be warmer. On Wednesday the Snake River was about 38 degrees near Heller Bar south of Lewiston and just less than 40 degrees at lower Granite Dam, about 25 miles west of Clarkston. The Clearwater River, which joins the Snake River at Lewiston, was about 35 degrees.
Emergency medical technicians from Asotin County Fire District and lifeguards from the Asotin County Aquatic Center will be on hand to help ensure everyone stay’s safe.
Vallandigham recommends people who plan to take the plunge show up about a half hour early. Those even a few minutes later are liable to miss it.
“It’s over, like, three minutes after noon,” she said. “Everyone calls it the shortest organized meeting of all meetings in the world.”
She also recommends that people wear shoes to help them quickly exit the water. Flip flops have a tendency to fall off during the plunge or post-plunge scurry for shore.
Slathering skin with a layer of baby oil or cream helps keep body heat in, as does wearing a hat.
Having a helper holding towels and coats is also a plus, she said.
“I wish they had a hot tub there,” she said.
