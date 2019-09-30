Not long ago, I was out jogging by the Southway Bridge in Lewiston when I heard a noise that didn’t fit with the ensemble of sounds I’m accustomed to encountering in that area.
It was a bird call, which made sense because osprey, owls and red-tailed hawks frequent that spot, along with many other species of birds.
But it seemed as if it was coming from Avista’s substation, not a bird, which made me wonder if I was having some sort of auditory hallucination.
About a week later, I was underneath the Southway Bridge, enjoying the river on my paddleboard when I heard the noise again.
The second time I was confident enough that it wasn’t my imagination that I began to wonder about it more.
Was it really originating from the Avista substation? If so, was it part of an effort by the utility to prevent power outages, like two that happened in Lewiston recently on mild, sunny September days?
I knew the substation had been involved in at least one of the outages, because my friends and I had seen a swarm of Avista trucks and crew members at the location when the electricity was off.
It turns out my instincts were correct. Kimberly Vollan, an Avista spokeswoman, confirmed that yes, the company installed “avian protection equipment” at its substation near the Southway Bridge after birds were found to be responsible for two power outages.
“The device, dubbed a ‘squawker,’ is a small box that projects the sound of a predatory bird — typically a falcon or a hawk,” Vollan said in an email.
Avista has previously placed squawkers in at least two other substations, Dry Gulch in Clarkston and South Pullman. They’re intended to prevent power outages and injuries to birds like starlings and woodpeckers by “detouring” them away from the equipment, Vollan said
She couldn’t identify what kind of birds were responsible for the Lewiston outages and didn’t have details about how birds affected the substation where the voltage of power is reduced after transmission before being distributed to customers.
“The damage was caused … by a large flock of swallow-sized birds,” she said.
The outages occurred just two days apart, on Sept. 10 and Sept. 12, in an area extending from 11th Avenue on Normal Hill to Bryden Canyon.
The first affected 2,495 customers, who lost power for about three hours, ending at 5:45 p.m.
The second involved the same number of customers in about the same area. Some were without power for a longer period of time than in the first one. It began at 3:45 p.m. By about 5 p.m., more than half of the customers had power, and the remaining 1,023 had electricity restored just after 10 p.m.
Avoiding a repeat of those kinds of electricity disruptions is one of the goals Avista hopes the squawkers will meet as the utility tries to avoid conflicts with animals.
“Avista is committed to environmental stewardship and takes great care to preserve the health and safety of wildlife throughout our service territory,” Vollan said.
