The ants go marching

You don’t have to tell these pavement ants that it’s spring, even though they should have heard about social distancing by now. These ants were swarming all over a concrete driveway in Lewiston recently, starting a new year of busy work that ants are so famous for.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

You don’t have to tell these pavement ants that it’s spring, even though they should have heard about social distancing by now. These ants were swarming all over a concrete driveway in Lewiston recently, starting a new year of busy work for which ants are so famous.

Recommended for you