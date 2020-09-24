Cole Phillips, 15, walks his steer, Jack, toward his stall at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds on Wednesday. This is traditionally the week of the Nez Perce County Fair, but public attendance is limited to Saturday’s 4-H and FFA market animal sale this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Attendance today and Friday is limited to 4-H families and designated invitees. Live and online bidding, at liveauctions.tv, is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mac the steer is weighed Wednesday before heading to his stall at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds.
Water runs down the back of Benny the steer as Callie Warner washes him Wednesday after arriving at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds.