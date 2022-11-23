Thanksgiving travel should be smooth but pricey

A car pulls out of the Sinclair station in north Lewiston on Tuesday.

 August Frank/Tribune

Even though gas prices this holiday might be enough to make you choke on your turkey, 54.6 million Americans, including about 312,000 Idahoans, plan to hit the road or head for an airport for the Thanksgiving weekend.

That’s an increase of 1.5% from last year, according to the American Automobile Association.

