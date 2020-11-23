Thanksgiving menu addition: Asian giant hornets

Want to help protect honey bees and deal with being alone this Thanksgiving at the same time?
How about serving Asian giant hornets for dinner?
I’m sure some of you will remember — especially since it’s only been a week — that in last week’s column I ranted about substituting anything, especially chicken and macaroni and cheese, for the traditional turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy. What am I doing now suggesting people eat Asian giant hornets for their Thanksgiving feast, you may ask?
Well, mainly it’s because I didn’t think of this before.
But the news that the Washington State Department of Agriculture recently vacuumed up a huge nest of Asian giant hornets from a tree where the little dickens were hiding jogged my memory. As you may recall from past news accounts, Asian giant hornets are raised in captivity in some Pacific Rim countries, where they are considered a culinary delight. Not only that, but the venom from their treacherous stingers is used to spike alcoholic drinks.
It’s a perfect two-in-one meal deal that, unfortunately, you cannot say about turkeys.
Turkeys deserve all the respect they can get for making our holidays special. But, even as a true believer in turkeys, I have to admit, they’re the Thanksgiving meal that just keeps on giving. There’s the traditional turkey and all the trimmings on Thanksgiving Day. And then there’s the following week of turkey sandwiches, turkey soup, turkey casserole, turkey croquettes, turkey pot pie, turkey pancakes until, finally, you find yourself wailing: “Make it stop!”
It’s highly unlikely Asian giant hornets would evoke similar passions.
They’re big for a meal, all right, measuring about 2 inches long for an adult hornet. And preparing one for Thanksgiving dinner is fairly simple. Once you pull the stinger out and set it aside to squeeze into that after-dinner cocktail, you dip the Asian giant hornet into a bowl of tempura batter, drop it into a vat of hot, boiling oil and fry for just a minute or two until golden brown.
Remove the hornet from the oil and drain it on a paper towel. Place three or four cooked hornets on a plate alongside a nice salad and a spoonful of rice and serve with a small dish of dipping sauce or ketchup, whichever you prefer. And voila! Thanksgiving dinner.
In the meantime, squeeze the venom from the stinger into your martini and garnish with two jalapeno-stuffed olives. Zowie! Better than a double shot.
The fact you are spending Thanksgiving alone is probably not even going to cross your mind once you realize you are eating an insect that murders honey bees by ripping their little heads off and whose venom has been known to kill a grown human being.
