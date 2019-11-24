Many services and government offices around the region will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday this week.
Closures for Thursday include Asotin County Landfill, Clearwater Composting, Idaho Health and Welfare, Latah County Library, Lewiston Transfer Station, local post offices and banks, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest offices, Clarkston’s Sixth Street Senior Center and the business office of the Lewiston Tribune.
Closures for both Thursday and Friday include Asotin City Hall, Asotin County Courthouse, Asotin County Library, Clarkston City Hall, Lewiston City Hall, Lewiston City Library, Lewiston Community Center, Nez Perce County Commissioners office, Nez Perce County Courthouse, Valley Community Center, Washington State Department of Social and Health Services and the Whitman County Library.
Garbage pick-up for Naslund Disposal will remain open, but Lewiston and Clarkston’s garbage will not be in operation Thursday. Clarkston’s garbage will be picked up Wednesday, while Lewiston’s will be picked up Friday.
Lewiston Transit System and Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit Area will be closed Thursday and will have limited hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Pullman Transit will be closed Thursday, running its holiday community service schedule Friday for both North and South routes. A full schedule of operating routes is available by calling (509) 332-6535 or at www.pullmantransit.com.