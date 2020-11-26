Bethany Moss, of Clarkston, took to heart public health officials’ recommendations to eschew gathering with friends and family for Thanksgiving, but she used some creative thinking to make the holiday special despite COVID-19 restrictions.
Moss figured out a way to include her family’s multiple households in a virtual celebration centered on a movie and everyone’s favorite foods.
While many people have struggled to adhere to health officials’ advice and nix social gatherings, Moss and her family have extra motivation to walk the line. One of her four daughters is immunocompromised, so they have been especially vigilant during the pandemic.
“We are just extra careful about everything. We don’t do anything. We don’t go anywhere. She doesn’t go anywhere,” Moss said. “It’s just important appointments, and that is it. We do most of our shopping online or do grocery pickup.”
Layer on top of that the fact that two members of her extended family who would normally gather around her table are COVID-19 positive, and an in-person get-together was absolutely out of the question. In addition, Moss is working at her job as a Tri-State Memorial Hospital cook today.
So cancel Thanksgiving, right? No way.
The family normally takes an unusual approach to Thanksgiving. Instead of the traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, they feast on chicken tikka masala with garlic naan bread. This year, their celebration departed even further from the normal turkey day menu and timeline. The family celebrated Wednesday evening by streaming and watching the movie “The New Mutants” together, from three different residences. And Moss cooked and delivered the favorite meal of all the individuals involved.
“Chicken tikka is one of those things we always do together, and not being able to made it a little sad,” she said while prepping for the short-order feast Wednesday afternoon. “So we will do this instead, and everybody is happy and everybody gets their comfort food.”
She cooked a tater-tot casserole, French dip, a pasta bar and baked potato bar, pan fried vegetables, Caesar salad and a variety of desserts. It might sound like a lot of work, but Moss said with her professional experience, it’s a piece of cake.
“Since I started working in the kitchen, it’s not that difficult to multitask like that,” she said.
At the end of the day, everyone who would normally sit at the same table was still able to commune and enjoy a meal.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.