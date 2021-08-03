OROFINO — A 77-year-old Bandera, Texas, man made an initial appearance Monday before Magistrate David H. Judd of Clearwater County on felony charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Micheal A. Faulk is being held without bond at the Clearwater County Jail in Orofino following an alleged incident Friday involving a shooting at the Riverside Motel.
According to a news release from the Orofino City Police, the shooting involving two men was reported at 8:41 a.m. Saturday at the motel. When officers arrived, they found Faulk on the ground being subdued by another man.
Faulk allegedly made threats to kill Gary F. Hardesty, 48, of Orofino, then fired multiple rounds at him from a .22 caliber pistol, according to the report. Hardesty was not hit by the bullets but reported rounds going between his legs.
A bystander who had observed the shooting tackled Faulk and disarmed him until officers arrived on the scene. Faulk was injured during the incident and was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino for treatment. Following his release Sunday, he was taken into custody and charged with the two felonies.
The incident remains under investigation by the Orofino Police Department with assistance from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.