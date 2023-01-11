Chanel Tewalt, who has served as the deputy director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture since 2021, was appointed Tuesday by Gov. Brad Little to replace Director Celia Gould, who is retiring from the position.
Tewalt joined the agency as a college intern and has worked for the agriculture department for more than 15 years, including as the agency’s chief operations officer.
“It is a privilege to be considered for this role,” Tewalt said. “Agriculture has shaped my life in countless ways. I have a deep admiration for the industry and for the hard-working people who make it possible. I also understand how important it is for (the department’s) work to be implemented with transparency, consistency, and balance.”
Gould, a Twin Falls native, is a third-generation owner and operator of a cattle ranch in Buhl. She served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 1996 to 2002 and was appointed to the agriculture department in 2007 by then-Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.
During her tenure at the agency Gould served on several international trade missions; steered the department and the agriculture industry through the recession; and increased Idaho’s agricultural exports from $1.2 billion in 2007 to nearly $2.7 billion in 2021.
“Over these 16 years, I am honored to have worked alongside incredible staff, two great governors, and an industry second to none,” Gould said. “It has been a joy to work on the significant events and quiet efforts that assisted and highlighted Idaho agriculture. I am now blessed to return to the ranch with my family.”
Little praised Gould’s “wisdom, work ethic, integrity and friendship … to the state of Idaho.
“While she will be greatly missed, her retirement is well deserved. I trust the agency will be in excellent hands under Chanel Tewalt’s leadership.”