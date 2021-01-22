Testing the waters

Gary Shriver, of Lewiston, stands by the water along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail as he waits for a fish to bite Thursday. While it’s the wrong time of year for fish to be biting, Shriver acknowledged, he wanted to try out some spots along the Snake River after having moved to Lewiston from Oregon.
