Terminal becomes a sanctuary

De Chung sits with his bags and belongings near a luggage carousel at SeaTac Airport on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Credit: KUOW Photo/ Casey Martin

 KUOW Photo/ Casey Martin

SEATTLE — The homelessness crisis in Seattle is often highly visible, with many people living in camps, tents, and RVs. But there are those who are trying to stay invisible, often hiding in the jam of travel at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The Port of Seattle told KUOW it’s trying to direct these people into temporary shelter but there are few places in the area for people to go.

Tags

Recommended for you