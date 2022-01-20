Tennis ball not required

Chelsie Samuels, of Lewiston, lets her tennis ball launcher fly Wednesday, chased after by her 10-month-old bulldog, Brutus, at the Airport Park baseball diamond in Lewiston. Samuels was using the ball launcher to play fetch with her other dog, Scooter, a 3-year-old border collie — but Brutus only had eyes for the yellow launcher.

 Caitlin Beesley/Tribune

