Ten years after blast — ‘it could have been far worse’

Flames engulf an excavator Monday after a gas main was ruptured at 5th and Railroad Sts. in downtown Lewiston.

 Tribune/Kyle Mills

Travis Myklebust vividly remembers the towering flames, the black smoke and the noise. But most of all he thinks about how bad it could have been.

Today marks the 10th anniversary of a natural gas line rupture and fire in downtown Lewiston. At about 1:35 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2012, an excavator digging up pavement at the intersection of Fifth and Beachey streets nicked a 4-inch, high-pressure gas line.

