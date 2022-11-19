Ten years after blast — ‘it could have been far worse’

Travis Myklebust vividly remembers the towering flames, the black smoke and the noise. But most of all he thinks about how bad it could have been.
Today marks the 10th anniversary of a natural gas line rupture and fire in downtown Lewiston. At about 1:35 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2012, an excavator digging up pavement at the intersection of Fifth and Beachey streets nicked a 4-inch, high-pressure gas line.
The windshield of the excavator was shattered by the force of the escaping gas. Its operator, Dale Albright of M.L. Albright and Sons construction, immediately sensed the danger and leapt from the equipment. His ankle rolled upon landing, but he was able to scamper away.
Moments later, the spewing gas hit the excavator’s red-hot manifold. A fireball rolled skyward and flames shot 100 feet into the air.
Myklebust, then a battalion chief at Station 1 of the Lewiston Fire Department, was already on his way. He saw the flames when he hit Main Street. It was a relief in a way. Myklebust now wears the chief badge at the Fire Department and will retire at the end of the year. In a recent phone interview, he said the fact that the spewing gas ignited so quickly was a blessing.
“When you have a (natural gas) fire, you can protect exposure and then work with Avista to shut down the line and that is what happened,” he said. “We didn’t put the fire out, we just worked to make sure everybody was safe.”
In an alternative scenario, the invisible gas could have continued spilling out of the line and snaking further into downtown Lewiston. It could have seeped into nearby buildings, such as the Lewiston Tribune.
Myklebust, additional firefighters and officers from the Lewiston Police Department would have raced to evacuate all of downtown while Avista worked to shut down the line. All the while, the gas would have been seeking a spark.
“It’s going to travel downwind and it’s going to move around until it finds an ignition source and then it can flash from that ignition source all the way back to where the leak is.”
Had conditions been such that the gas entered buildings, the spark could have caused a devastating explosion. That is what happened in downtown Seattle six years ago — an explosion caused by a leak from an abandoned natural gas line leveled multiple buildings and injured 9 firefighters.
“It could have been far worse than it was,” Myklebust said of the Lewiston incident.
Aside from Albright’s rolled ankle, there were no injuries and the fire caused only minimal damage. An overhead fiber optic line was destroyed; windows in an old warehouse at the Twin Cities Food property were blown out and its trusses were singed; and the arms of a railroad crossing burned.
The construction crew knew of the gas line and exposed it in two “locate holes” about 20 to 30 feet apart. They believed the line ran in straight, without rising in elevation, between the two holes. But, according to an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the line rose about 1 foot so it could clear other buried utilities.
The federal agency fined M.L. Albright and Sons $2,450. The company disputed the penalty.
Myklebust said it is critical to know the location of buried gas lines and encouraged people to have them marked before digging. That can be done by calling 811 to schedule free utility marking services.
“You just have to be careful when you get into an area a line is supposed to be,” he said. “It takes more time, but it’s far safer when you go that route.”
If a line is hit, Myklebust said people should call 911 and evacuate the area. He said people should stay upwind and uphill of the gas and move away from the leak until they get to a place where they can no longer smell the gas. Most residential lines are smaller than the line in the 2012 incident — usually around ¾ to 1 inch in diameter — but they still pose a threat, he said.
