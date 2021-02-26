Ten students in the region were selected as candidates for the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which recognizes some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.
The Commission of Presidential Scholars will go through the candidates to select finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce as many as 161 scholars in May.
If circumstances allow, the winners of the program will be invited to Washington, D.C., in June to take part in a recognition ceremony where they will receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion and participate in events.
Students named as candidates in north central Idaho include Zaiden Espe, Samantha Hammes, Jaston McClure and Isaac Pimentel, all of Moscow High School; Ronen Wyrick, of Logos School in Moscow; and Lily Veith, from Potlatch Junior-Senior High School.
Candidates in southeastern Washington include Christian Burt, of Garfield-Palouse High School; Jay and Om Sahaym, both of Pullman High School; and Molly Williams, of Clarkston High School, who was selected as a career and technical education candidate in the program.
The program was established by executive order of the president in 1964. In 2015, it was expanded to recognize students in career and technical fields.