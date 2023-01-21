Next week is the new target for the opening of a temporary overnight homeless shelter in Lewiston.
First Step 4 Life is still waiting for cots, a key item needed to equip the military-style tent, said Shaun Hollace, executive director of the not-for-profit group behind the effort to give homeless individuals an alternative to sleeping on the streets this winter.
It also needs to finalize a lease, he said.
The tent, the floor, a heating and ventilation system and containers for the fuel that will warm it have already arrived, he said.
“It’s just sitting here, waiting right now,” Hollace said.
Supplies are being donated through numerous channels, including blankets from Opportunities Unlimited.
“The community has been amazing,” he said. “(There’s been) a good outpouring of support.”
The low-barrier facility will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. seven days a week on a privately-owned lot on Ninth Street at the base of the grade just south of the Weisgerber furniture store building.
As many as 20 people will be allowed to stay there as long as they follow certain rules such as not posing a threat to themselves, others in the shelter or neighbors who live near it.
Even though the weather has been somewhat warmer lately, the need for the shelter is great, partly because it could be a starting point for individuals to overcome the barriers that prevent them from having permanent homes, Hollace said.
Those who frequent the shelter will have opportunities to seek help for issues such as substance abuse or mental illness, he said.
The shelter has permission to be open through March 20, which was granted in an ordinance passed in December by the Lewiston City Council.
The ordinance exempted temporary warming facilities from certain requirements for more permanent forms of housing for the homeless.