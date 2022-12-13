The official start of winter is still more than a week away, but “bitterly cold” weather won’t wait that long to arrive in the Inland Northwest.

The National Weather Service of Spokane is calling for below-freezing temperatures throughout the region this week. It will get especially frigid starting Thursday, when “dry continental air from the north” will move into the area, according to Robin Fox, an NWS meteorologist.

