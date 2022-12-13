The official start of winter is still more than a week away, but “bitterly cold” weather won’t wait that long to arrive in the Inland Northwest.
The National Weather Service of Spokane is calling for below-freezing temperatures throughout the region this week. It will get especially frigid starting Thursday, when “dry continental air from the north” will move into the area, according to Robin Fox, an NWS meteorologist.
There might be “light snow” in the region Wednesday, Fox said, but it will be followed by cold and mostly cloudless conditions the rest of the week.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will see lows in the teens and highs in the 20s late this week and over the weekend, and may dip into single digits early next week, Fox said.
The Palouse and Camas Prairie will be colder, with the snow that has already accumulated driving temperatures down. Pullman may get single-digit lows this weekend, and some parts of the Camas Prairie could hit zero.
“We could see some temperature really dropping down to bitterly cold level,” Fox said.
One wild card is cloud coverage. If clouds do happen to settle over a region, they will provide some insulation, which could prevent temperatures from getting too cold, Fox said.
Winter officially arrives Dec. 21, but before that, the cold temperatures that are expected could affect homeless people and those without adequate heating, the NWS said. There could be a risk of frostbite and hypothermia to people, pets and young livestock who stay outside too long.