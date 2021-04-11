Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
TEKOA — A 31-year-old Tekoa man faces criminal charges for allegedly threatening and attacking his grandparents despite their insistence he is mentally ill.
Ryan G. Keller was arrested on March 30 after he allegedly resisted Whitman County deputies and assaulted his grandmother.
He faces two counts of harassment — threats to kill, two counts of assault in the fourth degree — domestic violence, and resisting arrest in Whitman County Superior Court.
The arrest happened during a second call for help on the same day.
“(Grandmother) had called in and said (Keller) was schizophrenic and was having delusions,” reported Deputy Sgt. Dan Brown in court records. “(Keller) thought a serial killer had been in their house and there were human remains in the microwave.”
Prosecutor Denis Tracy said people suffering from mental health issues are falling into the criminal justice system because it is the only means of protecting others from harm.
“It’s a terrible problem and we struggle with it. People with mental health issues should not be in jail,” he said. “On the other hand, society has to have some protections for people, who are not suffering from mental illness, that need to be able to live their lives in peace and not have their property destroyed or be assaulted.”
Keller is accused of shoving and hitting his grandmother, and threatening to kill her and her husband. The victim described bruises she allegedly received from the encounter with her grandson in their home to deputies.
Keller has reportedly been held for mental health treatments before and on March 30 “he was off his medications,” according to his family.
Deputies tried to talk Keller into surrendering on March 30, but the 6-foot, 370-pound man refused. He reportedly sat on a couch facing the cushions with his hands hidden. He allegedly began fighting with deputies when they tried to handcuff him and a Taser was used to make him stop, according to court records.
On Dec. 5, Keller faced off with deputies holding a large knife and it ended when a deputy shot him with a “less lethal” beanbag round from a shotgun. He was taken to a mental health care facility in Stevens County after his arrest.
— Bill Stevenson, Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Thursday
Trident tried to buy Brundage Mountain
Trident Holdings tried to buy Brundage Mountain Resort and develop it into one of the largest ski resorts in North America as part of its plan to trade for state land around McCall, according to a proposal to investors.
Trident founder Alec Williams of Boise made offers to both former Brundage owner Judd DeBoer and to DeBoer’s descendants after his death last year, but no deal occurred, according to interviews by The Star-News.
Williams also tried to buy 337 acres of private land surrounding Brundage that has been approved for homes, but was unsuccessful.
He also made offers to buy Mile High Marina on Payette Lake and Mile High Power Sports south of McCall as part of the larger plan, but no deal was ever made.
The planned purchase of Brundage, the land and other businesses was included in a confidential investment plan that Williams provided to potential investors last year.
A copy of the proposal was obtained by The Star-News and has not been previously disclosed.
The acquisitions were planned alongside a pending proposal before the Idaho Department of Lands that would trade Trident 20,250 acres of state around McCall and Payette Lake for timberlands in northern Idaho.
Last month, the State Land Board voted to adopt its own plan to guide management of 5,478 acres of the state endowment land around McCall.
However, the land board also authorized lands department staff to study the Trident proposal, with a report due in October.
State land along Warren Wagon Road that Trident hopes to trade for would have been used to expand Brundage by more than 4.5 times its current area, under the investor proposal.
“I love skiing at Brundage, and as a skier, I thought this idea was neat,” Williams told The Star-News when asked about Trident’s efforts to buy Brundage.
“It would reduce lift lines, open up new terrain, and make it easier for folks to enjoy these lands without requiring any more skiers than already exist today,” he said.
A series of chairlifts extending 3.5 miles would have extended the ski area’s boundaries to Warren Wagon Road on the west side of Payette Lake, the investor proposal said.
The expanded resort would “offer more lift-served area than nearly all of North America’s most canonical resorts, for minimal chairlift infrastructure, and without necessitating the customer traffic typical of those larger resorts,” according to the proposal.
In the months since the investor proposal was issued, Williams said he realized a better use for the state endowment lands, if he were to obtain them, would be to expand Ponderosa State Park.
Trident would dedicate more than 17,000 acres of the exchange lands to expanding the park, under the current proposal before the state.
“Using endowment lands to create Idaho’s largest state park is a far more meaningful legacy,” Williams said.
The proposal said offers totaling nearly $6 million were made by Williams last June for Mile High Marina and Mile High Power Sports.
Owning Mile High Power Sports would have tied in with Trident’s ownership of Brundage and miles of snowmobile trails on the exchange lands, the proposal said.
Sam Worley of McCall, who is one of the owners of both businesses, said he had conversations with Williams last spring in which Williams expressed an interest in the businesses.
No offer was ever received to purchase either business and there are no current discussions, Worley said.
Williams told The Star-News that the acquisition of Brundage and the other properties was “an initial scenario.”
The current plans for the land trade that include setting aside large amounts of land for recreation or expansion of Ponderosa State Park are “the ideal scenario,” he said.
Williams said he has not discussed the plan to acquire Brundage with the state because “they are no longer on the table.”
“We haven’t included many of the ideas that did not make the cut in our final application or even in our first proposal to the land board because they were already nonstarters,” he said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday