A teenager pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder with an extended sentence for the use of a firearm for participating in a shooting that took place in February.
Chloe Marks, 14, of Lewiston, appeared before 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill on Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. When Gaskill asked Marks how she pleaded to the charges, Marks replied “Guilty.” Marks spoke in a quiet voice and answered Gaskill’s questions with either “Yes, your honor” or “No, honor” as he went through the proceedings.
By pleading guilty, Marks won’t have a trial and she admits to the attempted murder of George Hamblin Jr. on Feb. 27 in the Lewiston Orchards with a Ruger 9 mm pistol. Triston Arnzen, 15, of Lewiston, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the alleged shooting of Hamblin, his stepfather, and Macayla Hamblin, his stepsister.
Marks is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 23 and Arnzen’s next court date is Jan. 19. He has pleaded not guilty. Both teenagers were charged as adults.
Public defender Rick Cuddihy said a plea agreement for Marks was reached after mediation. As part of the agreement, Marks will have a blended sentence, which means she can serve time in juvenile detention until she is 21, then she can be released by a judge or sent to adult prison.
“The benefit to my client is that her stay in juvenile detention might be her only stay in jail,” Cuddihy said.
Deputy Prosecutor Nathan Rupp was representing the state in court and discussed the conditions of the agreement, which will be finalized by a judge at the sentencing. The attempted murder charge and the extended use of a deadly weapon sentences will run consecutively for a maximum of 25 years total. Rupp also said that the prosecution requested restitution to be determined by the judge.
“Chloe Marks has accepted her role in this horrible attempted homicide. Even though one defendant has accepted responsibility, the work on this case is not done,” Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a news release. “My office will be shifting our focus onto the second defendant in order to seek justice for these victims.”
Gaskill is retiring Dec. 30 and Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans will be taking over his caseload, including the sentencing for Marks. Cuddihy pointed out that Evans presided over the preliminary hearing for Marks and Arnzen and asked if that prevented her from sentencing. Gaskill said he would ask if that would be a conflict of interest and if so, the case would be transferred to 2nd District Judge Mark Monson.