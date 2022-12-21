A teenager pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder with an extended sentence for the use of a firearm for participating in a shooting that took place in February.

Chloe Marks, 14, of Lewiston, appeared before 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill on Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. When Gaskill asked Marks how she pleaded to the charges, Marks replied “Guilty.” Marks spoke in a quiet voice and answered Gaskill’s questions with either “Yes, your honor” or “No, honor” as he went through the proceedings.

