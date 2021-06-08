Lewis County deputies investigated the death of a 13-year-old boy who was killed Sunday in an all-terrain vehicle accident near Reubens.
Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis said Monday that multiple agencies responded to the accident in which Colton C. Robinson died. The accident was reported about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Out of respect for the family’s loss, Davis said he would not release further information. According to a death notice submitted to the Tribune by Blackmer Funeral Home, Robinson lived in Craigmont.