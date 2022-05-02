Teenager charged with felony after high-speed chase in Lewiston, Clarkston

A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with felony eluding, among other charges, after a high-speed pursuit from Lewiston to Clarkston, according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began at 11:14 p.m. Sunday after a red BMW failed to yield to a Nez Perce County deputy, according to a news release. The 17-year-old male driver had a 15-year-old girl as a passenger and drove to speeds of 70 mph. The driver turned his headlights off during the pursuit then drove across the Southway Bridge into Clarkston. The deputy ended the pursuit before reaching the state line.
The driver then returned to Idaho on Highway 128. A deputy traveling north on Memorial Bridge noticed the vehicle exiting Highway 128 and approaching Third Avenue North at a high rate of speed. The deputy tried to initiate a stop when the vehicle passed him.
The vehicle’s lights were turned off before the intersection of 21st and Main streets, then the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the curb on the southwest side of 21st and Main streets. The occupants exited the vehicle and ran away, but were apprehended, according to the news release.
The 17-year-old driver was charged with felony eluding, failing to register a vehicle, driving without privileges, failing to stop at the scene of a crime and injury to child.
Deputies are also asking that a potential witness to the crash contact the sheriff’s office to provide a statement.
The Lewiston Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police also assisted.
The names of the people in the car weren’t released.