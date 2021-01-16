Teenager charged in murder is extradited to Nez Perce County

The 16-year-old boy who will stand trial as an adult for alleged first-degree murder of a Lewiston man Jan. 8 is in the custody of the Nez Perce County Jail after he waived extradition from Asotin County on Friday morning.
Demetri X. Ewing will make his initial appearance in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Prosecutor Justin Coleman. His 42-year-old father, Clyde K. Ewing, also is charged with first-degree murder and will face a preliminary hearing Jan. 27.
According to charging documents, the Ewings were possibly involved in a dispute over a stolen backpack and handgun with the residents of a Seventh Avenue home in Lewiston where the shooting took place. They allegedly rode bicycles from a motel in Clarkston where they were living to the residence, where they entered through a back door and restrained a woman with zip ties before killing Samuel R. Johns, 31, with a 9mm handgun in the living room.
Officers arrested the Ewings on Tuesday night in Clarkston. Clyde Ewing waived extradition Wednesday and is being held in the Nez Perce County Jail on $1 million bond.