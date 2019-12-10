WEIPPE — The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in injuries for a 17-year-old girl.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the teen was driving a gray 1988 Nissan pickup truck west in the 1300 block of Musselshell Road Sunday when she lost control of her vehicle. Speed and weather conditions were a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office reported.
The driver, who has not been named, had significant injuries and was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital by the Weippe ambulance. She was not wearing a seat belt.