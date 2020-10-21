Technology upgrade

Chris Whitman, a worker with the Lewiston Public Works traffic department, attaches a camera to the top of a traffic light pole at the intersection of Thain Road and Pride Rock Road on Tuesday morning. The public works crew was installing video detection cameras that will help the flow of traffic, replacing the old asphalt loops that were used to detect the presence of cars at lights.
