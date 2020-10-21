Technology upgrade

Pete Caster/TribuneChris Whitman, a worker with the Lewiston Public Works traffic department, attaches a camera to the top of a traffic light pole at the intersection of Thain and Pride Rock roads on Tuesday morning. The public works crew was installing video detection cameras that will help the flow of traffic, replacing the old asphalt loops that were used to detect the presence of cars at lights.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

