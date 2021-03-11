An unemployed person likely won’t have much luck finding a new job without a computer, access to high-speed internet and the skills to navigate that technology.
Many positions are only posted online and require candidates to submit their applications through a website, said Jennifer Ashby, director of the Asotin County Library.
The library has upgraded the quality of its wireless networks, which helps people access the internet from parking lots in their cars when the libraries are closed, but that is only a partial solution, she said.
“That doesn’t help a family at 11 o’clock at night when their kids are in bed and the parents still have work to do,” she said.
Ashby is part of a Broadband Action Team that has mobilized in Asotin County. The team is trying to position the jurisdiction to capture some of the billions of dollars expected to be in the federal broadband infrastructure stimulus package to address an inadequacy of internet access that’s particularly prominent in some rural areas.
Comprised of people like internet service providers, elected officials, emergency responders and educators, the team is encouraging all residents of Asotin County to take a speed test at broadband.wa.gov by the end of next week, Ashby said.
The test will provide information about internet speeds and availability, data that will be critical for Asotin County or any other jurisdiction to win the federal money, said Russ Elliott, director of the Washington State Broadband Office, a state agency charged with helping communities bridge the digital divide.
Without widespread participation in the tests, it will be harder for Asotin County officials to quantify weaknesses, detail the type of equipment and services they will need to resolve their issues and have cost estimates, all of which will be expected for Asotin County or any other jurisdiction to win the money, he said.
Having that information ready is expected to be challenging, partly because what each area needs will be different since population, population density, the infrastructure already available through public and private networks, and terrain vary, he said.
And usually people only have a vague understanding of how bad the problem is, Elliott said.
He has encouraged individuals throughout the state to describe the quality of their internet in a single word.
One word he hears a lot is “stinks.”
“I can’t quantify ‘stinks,’ ” he said.
Which is why the test is so important, Elliott said.
Ashby agrees.
So far a little more than 200 Asotin County residents have taken the test, which isn’t enough to get a comprehensive picture, she said.
The team is hoping all types of people participate, including those who have internet, but with slow speeds, and those who can’t afford internet even though they live in neighborhoods where it’s available.
The latter group can participate by calling the library at (509) 758-5454 and answering a few questions. People’s names will not be attached to what they share and their answers will only be used in efforts to improve telecommunications, Ashby said.
“The big thing is to get the information so we know where the problems are,” she said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.