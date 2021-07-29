Soon-to-be seventh graders Hannah Aiken, Claire Ledgerwood and Ella Tretheway took third place at the 2021 International SeaPerch Challenge pool event after months of practice with their remotely operated underwater vehicle.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley team presented the trophy to Scott Stoll, director of the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center and president of the Asotin Lions Club, as a token of appreciation for both organizations’ support over the last year. He also accepted a signed team photo to be displayed on the center’s “wall of fame.”
Over the past several months, the girls met every weekend at the pool to learn engineering and technical skills under the supervision of Rob Setlow, a retired engineer in the U.S. Air Force.
Because of COVID-19, the team was unable to attend the competition in person. Instead, videos of them completing the challenges were submitted to SeaPerch for evaluation. The 12-year-olds competed against elementary, middle school and high school students in the competition.
After learning how to drive the robot and utilize its functions, the team recently accepted a proposal to survey a portion of Clarkston’s marinas. Other activities are on the horizon.