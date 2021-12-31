Brenton Laidler has many ways to communicate his message of Christian faith.
Laidler, 37, the new worship pastor at Orchards Community Church in Lewiston, has found music to be a great primer for a rousing sermon, but he also has learned the written word as a self-published author, and the spoken word in a podcast he started with a friend from Texas, are useful tools, some of which he may revive and expand in the coming new year.
Craig Clohessy: How long have you been in Lewiston and what called you to Orchards Community Church?
Brenton Laidler: I’ve been in Lewiston since August of this year. (Before coming to Lewiston), I was a worship pastor in Utah and I wanted to preach more ... and be a little bit more involved in music. That church already had a lead pastor, an executive pastor and another teaching pastor, so they didn’t have room for growth for me. I kind of hit a ceiling. They gave me an opportunity to go out and look for another job.
I found Orchards and went through the interview and it was great and I ended up moving my family here.
CC: What led you to a life in the ministry?
BL: I was in a volunteer role at a church in Southern California. After I got saved I kept going more and more into music and more into leading worship and I felt more of a pull into ministry.
A good friend of mine ... is a pastor in Southern California. I talked to him and ... he said, “Well, if you can think of any reason not to go into the ministry, don’t go into ministry.” I couldn’t think of a reason not to go into ministry and so I ended up getting a call from (the) church in Utah and became a worship pastor out there and then moved out here.
CC: What do you mean by “got saved”?
BL: Saved in the Christian realm is putting your faith and trust in Jesus as lord and savior. I (didn’t grow up) Christian. I grew up in a Mormon household — born and raised Mormon — and left that faith and gave my life to Jesus, becoming a born-again Christian.
CC: You don’t see the Mormon church (Latter-day Saints) as Christian?
BL: It’s not Christian theology. There’s a lot of different nuances of Mormonism and Christianity. Mormons are polytheists, Christians are monotheists, so a one God, multiple gods kind of thing. They have extra biblical scriptures. We only use the Bible, while they believe in modern-day revelation. ... They are close sounding, but they’re different theologies.
CC: Out of this came a book?
BL: I self-published a Christian apologetics book called “Where is Jesus?” It examines the theological differences between biblical Christianity and Mormon theology.
CC: You’re working toward your master’s in divinity in Christian apologetics. What is apologetics?
BL: I’m going to Liberty University. (The word) “apologetic” comes from the Greek word “apologia,” which is a legal term. It’s like defending something, so if you go to court you would have an apologia for your defendant. Christian apologetics is really just defending the faith. Why do you believe what you believe, how do you believe that? It dives into the realm of psychology, metaphysics, science and how do you use all those things to give validity to the Bible and the Christian faith?
CC: You enjoy writing songs and music has played a big part in your life and in your ministry. What role should music have in ministry?
BL: Music is so great because it pulls on emotion. Worship in the Christian faith is about worshiping God — mind, body and soul. Love your God with all your heart, with all your mind, with all your soul, with all your strength.
I think music helps play a role in learning theology, in singing praises to God and tying our emotion to what God has done in our lives and bringing those types of things out in our hearts.
Music also can help shape the heart for a sermon. What I like to do is craft music so that it’s the opening for the sermon. It warms everybody up, warms up the heart, so that way they’re ready to hear the word.
CC: Before coming to Lewiston, you did a podcast. Talk a little bit about the podcast and do you plan to bring it back?
BL: I was talking to my friend James O’Rear, (a worship pastor at a church in Texas), and we were (wondering how to) disciple our team and make them as one unit and make it easy for them to grow with everybody on the same page. (O’Rear) gave me the idea to start the podcast and helped me get it started.
It really was initially a podcast to help with my team and then word kind of got out and congregation members or church members started listening to it and really enjoying it and it grew from there.
I should graduate in the spring and then once that happens, I’m planning on starting it back up in the fall.
CC: We’re entering a new year following two pretty rough years in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. What is your New Year’s message?
BL: Trust God. I think COVID-19 has really brought a lot of fear out, brought a lot of contentions, a lot of conflict. A lot of people are picking sides on secondary and tertiary issues — vaccines, social distancing, masks, no masks, gatherings, not gatherings.
I think people are just kind of controlled by the fear of the unknown, the fear of their health. I don’t want to say that trivially, as in there’s not anything to be worried about. ... I think COVID is very real, but I think people are making that the main thing. ... I think people need to trust in God and trust that God is working and he is still on the throne and having that will give you peace as you move forward in this year.
