Losing a home or other structure to a wildfire can be hard enough, but Nez Perce County officials want those affected by the conflagration in Lenore to know they at least don’t have to pay the remainder of this year’s property taxes on those buildings.
At least three homes and a dozen other structures have been claimed this month by the Bedrock Fire near Lenore. Assessor Dan Anderson said that a law enacted following the catastrophic damage from the 1996 floods in the region allow for such “casualty losses” to be exempted from property tax from the date they were damaged or destroyed.
But he and county Emergency Management Director Bill Reynolds also don’t want people rushing back to their properties to assess the damage until it is deemed safe by those working to suppress the fire.
“There’s plenty of time,” Anderson said, noting that the county commissioners have until the end of the year to consider applications for the tax exemption. “It doesn’t have to happen right now.”
And Reynolds said recent cooler temperatures and rain have allowed firefighters to make good progress on the fire, so property owners shouldn’t have to wait much longer to return.
“But there’s still fire operations going on, so we don’t want people rushing in to access their property and driving all over, up and down roads while they’re still trying to put out hot spots,” Reynolds said, adding that a change in the weather could still bring the fire back to life.
The first step for those who believe they might be eligible for the casualty loss exemption is to contact the assessor’s office at (208) 799-3010 to make an appointment for the county building official and an appraiser to visit the property for an assessment. If they qualify, owners will then be directed to contact the county commission to set up a hearing date on their potential exemption.
The value exempted would be calculated based on the days remaining in the 2021 tax year. Damaged structures are also eligible for a partial exemption, Anderson said.
“From the date of the incident until the end of the year, we would cancel the taxes based on whatever kind of loss, be it a total loss or in some instances may only be a partial loss,” he said. “My appraisers can go out and take a look at that and make a determination of what sort of value loss there was to that structure.”
But he again emphasized that none of that will happen until the area is safe.
“I’m certainly not going to send my appraisers into harm’s way, or impede any of the progress that (firefighters are) trying to make.”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.