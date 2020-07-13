Back in March, as the United States came to terms with the impacts of the coronavirus, the IRS moved the federal income tax filing deadline to July 15.
As the last day to file without late fees quickly approaches, accountants around the country are experiencing a small rush of people getting ready to finish filing so they do not incur late fees.
Idaho accountants and tax preparers are no different. With the ability to file online, drop off paperwork at some locations or schedule last-minute appointments, the rush is still going on.
“Today is our, you could say is our third April 10th. Our last one was when we got close to the Idaho filing deadline, when people got the memo late, and Idaho’s deadline was June 15 (and) it was just pure pandemonium,” John Blankenship, senior tax professional at H&R Block in Lewiston, said Friday.
Blankenship said many of his clients called to reschedule their appointments after the deadline was moved to July.
“A lot of people are taking advantage of this extension to file and pay, and a lot of people in March and April, a lot of the appointments I had, especially with my older clients ... all called in and rescheduled for May. It’s been pretty hectic,” Blankenship said.
Demand for alternative methods of filing went up during the pandemic. H&R block already had an online filing service, but the option to drop off paperwork and then have tax preparers finish it online saw an increase in usage.
To do the drop-off option with H&R Block, people fill out a form and bring it to a local office, with or without an appointment. Customers can see and approve the return online and ask questions as needed.
Blankenship said the extra three months were helpful to some of those clients to be able to go in and get everything squared away.
To avoid a late filing penalty, he said, anyone who hasn’t either filed federal taxes or asked for an extension should get it done by Wednesday.
