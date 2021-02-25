BOISE — With all due respect to Ethel Annakin and her anonymous informant, facts fall victim to political interests more often than to military force.
Annakin, the wife of British Labour Party politician Philip Snowden, is credited by quoteinvestigator.com with making the earliest direct reference to the phrase “truth is the first casualty of war.”
According to the website, the viscountess herself attributed the comment to an unnamed source. In a 1915 article on “Women and War,” she wrote: “Someone has finally said that, ‘truth is the first casualty in war,’ and never was a greater untruth spoken than that war is waged for the protection of women and homes.”
Political conflicts, though, are even more inimical to facts and reality — as can regularly be seen during sessions of the Idaho Legislature.
Look no further than the fiscal note on House Bill 199, the massive $270 million net tax cut proposal that was introduced in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee last week.
Per House and Senate joint rules, fiscal notes are supposed to provide reasonable estimates of the annual increase or decrease in revenues that would result from a piece of legislation, should it be enacted.
Joint rules also indicate the bill sponsors are responsible for the accuracy of fiscal notes. In the case of HB 199, that would be Revenue and Taxation Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian; Senate Local Government and Taxation Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell; House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley; and House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
And in their view, this tax cut proposal is a winner for Idaho: The fiscal note indicates it has a “two-year positive general fund impact” of $107.7 million.
Yes, this A-Team of fiscal policy experts says that cutting the state sales tax by 12 percent, cutting corporate and individual income tax rates by 6 to 11 percent and eliminating the grocery tax credit will actually save the state money.
It’s tempting to describe such claims as “voodoo economics,” but the $107.7M in fictional savings is more a result of outright misdirection than of any overenthusiastic expectation that tax cuts pay for themselves.
For example, the fiscal note credits HB 199 with $63 million in “savings” from nonconformity — that is, from declining to update Idaho’s tax code to reflect changes in federal code — even though that issue is addressed in an entirely separate bill.
Similarly, the sponsors count $103.5 million in projected revenues from general economic growth — another issue that has nothing to do with this legislation.
In short, the $107.7 million “positive general fund impact” depends on $166.5 million in phantom revenues and savings that were included in the fiscal note for no reason other than to make the bottom line look better.
The whole point of fiscal notes is to give lawmakers a better understanding of the revenue implications of the legislation they’re vote on. They’re intended to promote clarity and transparency.
Presumably, the chairmen of the House and Senate tax committees — as well as the speaker and majority leader — have an interest in supporting and encouraging those goals.
However, there’s also a long-running political battle in the Legislature regarding proper tax policy. HB 199’s fiscal statement was the latest casualty of that dispute. It was designed to obscure, rather than illuminate.
Harris indirectly acknowledged as much during the introductory hearing on the bill.
As chairman of the Revenue and Taxation Committee, he’s well aware that some Republicans favor income tax cuts and/or lowering the overall sales tax rate, as proposed in HB 199. But others — potentially a majority of the House and Senate — want to repeal the sales tax on food.
Harris said repealing the food tax would cut sales tax collections by an estimated $260 million per year. If the $100-per-person grocery tax credit were simultaneously eliminated, it would reduce the net cost to about $95 million.
As it happens, lawmakers two years ago agreed to redirect sales tax revenues from online purchases into a dedicated tax relief fund. According to HB 199, that fund now collects about $100 million per year.
By tapping that account, the net cost of repealing the food tax would be $0.
Using it to offset the HB 199 tax cuts, by contrast, still leaves a net negative impact of $170 million per year. That’s 87 percent of the average annual increase in state general fund collections over the past five years — meaning almost no revenue would be left to meet the needs of public schools and other general government functions.
An accurate fiscal note would have made that clear. So what do you do if you prefer income tax cuts over repealing the tax on food? You sacrifice the truth. You pad the fiscal note to support a particular outcome.
Granted, the sponsors could have presented the true cost of HB 199 and trusted members of the committee to arrive at a reasonable policy choice. That seems like an appropriate task for a tax policy committee.
But that isn’t what happened.
When Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, asked Harris how HB 199 would affect efforts to repeal the grocery tax, he dismissively suggested the question was “inappropriate” and “off topic.”
He also declined to give a hearing to a sales tax repeal bill, effectively quashing debate on the issue.
Political disputes may not be as bloody as war, but around here they can be just as fatal to truth and honesty.
Spence covers politics for the Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.