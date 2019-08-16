Tatko new president of LCSC Foundation Board

Mike Tatko has been elected president of the Lewis-Clark State College Foundation board of directors.
Tatko, who is the Lewis-Clark regional business manager for Avista Utilities, has been on the board since 2011.
Lori McCann, who is retired, was voted into office as vice president, while attorney Chris Moore was voted in as secretary.
Jay Backus, of Clearwater Paper, is a newcomer to the board.
Others who renewed their three-year board terms include Robert Clifford, of CA Financial Services; Shelly DeAtley, of DeAtley Family Foundation; Julie Kane, an attorney with the Nez Perce Tribe; Mike Ripley, retired; Bill Seehafer, retired; and Kirk Stedman, of Inland Auto Glass.
The LCSC Foundation Board is a nonprofit that was established in 1984. The foundation generated almost $1.6 million in cash and in-kind donations during the 2019 fiscal year.