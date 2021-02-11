Target practice

Neil Thagard sets his eyes on a target while getting in some practice at the archery range at Hells Gate State Park on Wednesday. Even with many of the tournaments Thagard participates in year-round being canceled, he stayed sharp by aiming at the small, harder-to-hit dots surrounding the targets at the archery range.

 August Frank/Tribune

