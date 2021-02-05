Tanker cleaning

Jon Martin, a site supervisor with Tactical Cleaning from Kennewick, scraps heavy fuel oil that was cleaned out of a tanker at a mobile site in Spalding on Thursday afternoon. Martin and his crew of two other employees were cleaning the insides of about 20 hoppers and tankers this week at the site that was recently remobilized. The crew ran steam through the inside of the car, then scrubbed the inside with diesel fuel and finally power-washed it. Martin said they can usually do three cars per day, but these tanker cars have been more difficult. Martin has a plethora of protocols to follow when safely removing the waste from inside the cars.
