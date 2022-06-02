A 50-lot housing development is a possibility in Lewiston despite worries that blasting might be part of its construction.
The proposed 16-acre Tammany Vista development would be along an extension of Ripon Avenue between 18th and 20th streets.
Construction experts believe blasting would be needed to install infrastructure because of a layer of basalt rock, said John Roy, who has lived in the area for six years.
Blasting could damage homes on Birch Drive, Birch Court and Birch Avenue, he said.
“There is much more going on here than just putting 50 homes in, because there is the opportunity to ruin more than 100 homes if they blast in there and destroy the homes that are currently there,” Roy said.
Attempts by the Tribune to reach Big Creek Land Company in Coeur d’Alene were not successful. The company is listed as the project’s owner and developer in city documents.
City councilors recently approved a preliminary plat for the development only after quizzing city employees about the process and getting assurances they would get to review and vote on it again.
The city’s blasting ordinance is probably one of the best in the state, said Fire Chief Travis Myklebust, whose department handles blasting permits.
“We’ve done this multiple times and we’ve had great success with it,” he said.
The city requires any blasting applicant to have at least $1 million in insurance and the fire chief can increase that amount if it’s deemed necessary, said City Attorney Jana Gomez.
The applicant also has to sign documents that release the city from any liability related to blasting, she said.
The fire department’s prevention team monitors blasting, Myklebust said.
“If this process were to come through, we’ll take a very close eye and make sure that we’re looking (out) for our residents that are here and that are concerned about it and looking out for the developer,” he said.
Even though the preliminary plat was approved, Big Creek Land Company has a lot of work to complete before the city would start issuing building permits for houses, said city surveyor Mark Weigand.
“The preliminary plat is just the basic conceptual design (with) street layouts, sizes of lots, those types of things,” he said. “The actual nuts and bolts of the design of the project will occur (in coming months), where they will actually get in (and) start crunching numbers, figuring out sizes of pipes and those types of things.”
