Tammany Road logjam

Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Pat Santos (left) inspects the damage to a pickup truck, along with the owners, after a logging truck spilled part of its load onto Tammany Road at mile marker 8 in Lewiston on Thursday afternoon. The axle came off the trailer of the logging truck, spilling the load onto the road right in front of the pickup as it traveled east. No injuries were reported in the accident, but the road was closed for more than three hours as crews cleaned up the debris.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Pat Santos (left) inspects the damage to a pickup truck, along with the owners, after a logging truck spilled part of its load onto Tammany Road at mile marker 8 in Lewiston on Thursday afternoon. The axle came off the trailer of the logging truck, spilling the load onto the road right in front of the pickup as it traveled east. No injuries were reported in the accident, but the road was closed for more than three hours as crews cleaned up the debris.

Tags

Recommended for you