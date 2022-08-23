Fire roundup
A 50-acre wildland fire on Tammany Creek Road south of Lewiston was in the mop-up stages Monday afternoon, the Idaho Department of Lands reported.
The fire, which was first reported Sunday at 5 p.m., was considered 80% contained Monday with 30 personnel on-site. Overnight rains and a quick response by firefighters helped the crews get the upper hand on the blaze. Three engines and a hand crew were working on mop-up operations, the department reported.
The 60-acre Graves Creek Fire located between Graves Creek and Gill Point west of Grangeville, was considered 99% contained as of Monday afternoon. Rains also helped slow that fire. A fire crew is on patrol status and doing mop-up operations as hot spots are discovered. The fire was first reported Saturday at 9:24 p.m.
Anyone wishing more information about the fires may visit the department’s webpage at idl.idaho.gov/fire.
The Wagner Road Fire located 12 miles west of St. John, Wash., was considered 100% contained Monday. The fire was first reported Thursday and burned about 7,381 acres of rangeland, stubble and standing wheat, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.
A wave of thunderstorms through north central Idaho this weekend touched off a number of fires in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. Initial attacks, according to a news release, have been mostly successful with some rain Monday limiting fire growth.
Another round of thunderstorms was expected Monday afternoon and possibly today.
The current fires on the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forests include:
The Glover fire is about 12 miles east of Lowell and 5 miles east of Coolwater Lookout. The fire is about 2 acres in size and local fire manager do not expect any immediate impacts or closures to roads, trails and access.
The Little Copper Fire is about 24 miles southeast of Lowell and 6 miles southeast of Indian Hill Lookout. This fire is now about 60 acres and burning brush and timber.
The Lower Twin Fire is about 20 miles northeast of Headquarters in bush and timber. The fire is about 2 acres in size.
The Wallow Fire is about 25 miles northeast of Headquarters about 25 acres in size and burning brush and timber.
There is now a closure in order for Forest Service Trail No. 101 from the junction with Forest Service Road No. 710 to Forest Service Road No. 5371. There is also a closure order in place for Forest Service Trail No. 268 from the junction with Forest Service Road No. 247 to the trail’s end.
The Bruin Hill fire is about 20 miles northwest of Powell.
The Rocky Fire is about 0.5 acres, located about 5 miles northeast of Powell. There are currently seven personnel from the San Juan Interagency Hotshot Crew staffing the fire and have built a containment line around it.
The Russian Fire is about 2.5 acres and is located about 5 miles northeast of Powell. There are 10 personnel from the San Juan Hotshot Crew working on it, and it is about 30% contained.
The Huckleberry and Dewy Fires are about 0.1 acres in size and are expected to be put out within a few days.
The Castle Fire is located about 28 miles northeast of Lowell and is about 377 acres with minimal fire activity or growth over the last couple of days.
The Van Camp Fire is about 15 miles northeast of Syringa and is about 283 acres. It has the potential to impact several roads and trails. Closure information will be made available later.
The Post Office Fire is about 14 miles northwest of Powell and is about 30 acres in size. It has been resistant to initial attack efforts and fire managers expect some road and trail closure orders to be put in place.
The Howard Creek Fire is about 18 miles west of Powell and is about 5 acres in size.