Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
CASCADE, Idaho — Housing for more than 500 Tamarack Resort employees would be built on West Mountain Road south of the resort’s main entrance, under plans aired by the resort last week.
The plans were presented to Valley County commissioners and the Valley County Planning and Zoning Commission during a joint meeting Aug. 19 in Cascade.
A formal application to the county has not yet been filed by Tamarack, which hopes to open the first employee housing units in time for the 2022-23 ski season.
“Probably can’t build it fast enough,” Valley County Commission Chair Elt Hasbrouck said. “This is awesome that you guys are helping us with the employee housing crunch.”
Commissioner Sherry Maupin noted the new employee housing could open up homes currently occupied by resort employees throughout the county.
About 20 homes near Donnelly the resort uses for employee housing would return to the market “over time” as on-site employee housing is built, Tamarack President Scott Turlington told The Star-News after the meeting.
Tamarack currently has enough beds for about 70 employees, but only 24 of the beds are at the resort, Turlington said.
The new housing, called Lakeside Village, would be built in phases on a 19.8-acre parcel a half-mile south of the resort.
Plans call for 10 dormitories with 64 beds in each, or 384 total beds. Another 120 beds would be added from six buildings with 40 apartments.
Lakeside Village would also include a campground with 60 parking spaces for resort employees and guests to camp in converted vans near planned shower and restroom buildings.
The total of 564 bed spaces is based on the resort’s projected employment needs, Turlington said.
“Our peak was this past winter, when we had about 350 employees,” Turlington said. “That number will fluctuate depending on the season.”
The housing is also expected to be open for rent to non-resort employees when it is not needed by Tamarack, he said.
Lakeside Village would include 270 parking spaces. A shuttle would help move employees from housing to the resort, according to the plans.
West Mountain Access
A road to Lakeside Village would be built off of West Mountain Road about a half-mile south of the main entrance to Tamarack.
Current plans show the road as the only way in and out of the housing complex, which commissioners noted as a worry.
“You guys are creating a fire hazard with that,” Maupin said.
Project Planner Chris Kirk told commissioners Tamarack prefers to not pave the half-mile segment of West Mountain Road until after the first phase of housing is built.
“The cost of doing that road is pretty high,” Kirk said.
Commissioners said the timing of paving the road would be determined by the projected effects of each phase.
“There will be development agreements on those road improvements as part of the building permit process,” Maupin said.
Turlington declined to say how much the resort estimates it will cost to pave West Mountain Road and build Lakeside Village.
Dormitory Housing
The dormitory style employee housing would be built in six aluminum tubes that are 46 feet wide and 117 feet long, under current plans.
Two floors inside would each have 16 bedrooms with two single beds in each. Eight central showers and bathrooms would be shared by all residents of the floor.
Residents would also have access to two shared living areas, two kitchens, two dining areas and a laundry room on the first floor.
The buildings would each total 9,104 square feet, or about 142 square feet per person if fully occupied.
The employee housing for families would be built in tubes similarly to the dormitory style housing, but shorter in length, according to the plans.
Each building would have four three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments with a kitchen and a living area. The apartments would be about 1,300 square feet across two floors.
The apartments would likely be for senior management at Tamarack and employees with families, Kirk said.
Aluminum Tubes
Using aluminum tubes as the structure of the housing would make the housing quicker to build, said Matt Lessar, Tamarack’s contractor for the project.
“Once you do one, they’ll be easy to replicate and easy to kind of put anywhere,” Lessar said. “They’re really efficient for getting beds in, and lots of them.”
The tubes would be made from recycled galvanized aluminum and come with a 40-year warranty, he said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday