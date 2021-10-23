Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
One partner in Tamarack Resort near Donnelly has sold its share to the other partner, a news release from Tamarack Resort said.
Imperium Blue, a partnership of families in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Atlanta has sold its interests to existing partner MMG Equity Partners of Pinecrest, Fla., a suburban village in Miami-Dade County.
The two companies acquired the resort in November 2018, 10 years after the original developers closed the resort due to financial troubles.
The new owners have revived The Village at Tamarack with new businesses opening and the first phase of condos sold. “We are immensely proud of what the entire team has accomplished over the past three years at Tamarack Resort and remain very excited about what lies ahead for the future of Tamarack,” said Kyle Mowitz of Imperium Blue.
MMG Equity Partners is a private company focused on the long-term ownership, development, and acquisition of commercial properties in Florida, the company’s website said.
“Our additional investment into Tamarack underscores our family’s commitment to the resort,” MMG Managing Partner Gabriel Navarro said.
MMG plans to expand the resort, including reopening the Osprey Meadows Golf Course, adding a marina on Lake Cascade and building a hotel, Navarro said.
MMG operates 32 commercial properties in Florida, according to its website. In addition to Tamarack Resort, the company operates The Village at Copper Mountain in Colorado, The Village at Stratton in Vermont and The Village at Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia.
Before joining MMG, Narraro spent 20 years at Navarro Discount Pharmacies, according to his company profile.
During that time, the company grew to 30 stores with revenues of $350 million. Navarro Discount Pharmacies was acquired by CVS Health in 2014.
Navarro spent two years at CVS helping the company grow its business in Hispanic markets and was responsible for the testing and scaling of the “CVS y más” Hispanic format.
He graduated from the University of Miami in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in Finance.
He is married with three children.
— Tom Grote, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
McIntires inducted into Idaho 4-H Hall of Fame
WOODLAND — The McIntire name has been practically synonymous with 4-H in Idaho County; however, the family’s involvement in the program began many years before their involvement from their Woodland home.
That longtime passion in the 4-H program was honored this month when Frank and Pam McIntire were inducted into the Idaho 4-H Hall of Fame.
Frank began his 4-H career as a child in 1961.
“With a lamb one year I made $28.21,” he recalled. He then moved to a pig for a year and then raised steers until he entered college in 1969. He spent six years of his education at Woodland School then went on to Kamiah where he graduated from Kamiah High School in 1969. He then attended the University of Idaho, where he studied animal science.
He grew up with two sisters, Linda (Burnside) and Kathy (Hendrickson) and they all participated in 4-H throughout their lives.
In 1973, he became the leader of the Woodland 4-H Club, which he was at the helm of for about 25 years.
It was when he was just out of college that Frank became a 4-H leader. In fact, his 4-H skills have landed him more than leadership qualities and experience with children: He met his wife, Pam, when she was in his 4-H group. They were later married and the couple celebrated 42 years together in August.
Pam began in the 4-H program in Humbolt County, Calif., with sewing, cooking and a dairy heifer, transferring membership to Idaho County when her family moved, bringing her heifer to Woodland. She later led sewing and cooking projects in the Woodland Club.
The whole McIntire family has its roots in Woodland and so did Pam’s family, as her grandfather had property there. Their children, Daniel and Lacey, grew up there and now their grandchildren enjoy the farm and ranch life. Four generations — which includes Frank’s mother, Anna — can often be seen four-wheeling, haying, running cattle, gardening and simply playing on the land they love.
Frank has been part of the Idaho County Fair Sale Committee for “more years than I can remember,” he said.
“[Idaho County Extension Agent] Jim Church said you basically have to die to get off the committee,” he laughed.
As Pam has served as the fair secretary since 2003, the family spends many hours at the fair and working on fair projects.
Behind the scenes, the sales committee members — about seven in all — set floor prices and call potential buyers, thanking them for past patronage and asking if they will be buying in the coming year. If they are unable to attend the fair or would like the committee to purchase in their stead, that is noted. More than 300 buyers are usually contacted.
“The fair boosters have helped tremendously with all the details, too,” Frank said.
Frank also served on the fair board for six years and said he had the honor of seeing many projects completed and buildings updated while he was on the board. In his community, he has also served on the school board and on the Carrot Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. He and Pam attend the Woodland Friends Church and he is also on the cemetery board. In addition, he is on the Idaho County Light and Power board and is past president of the Idaho County Cattle Association.
“4-H helps develop leadership skills, self-confidence and public speaking skills,” the McIntires agreed, adding they appreciate the Ambassador program for older kids. They said 4-H teaches the importance of record keeping and gives the opportunity to participate in larger activities outside of the county and state, which all help mold and guide students and “grow responsible adults.”
— Lorie Palmer, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday