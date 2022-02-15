The Clarkston School Board will discuss a bond for a new high school at its next meeting with a possibility of running the election in February 2023.
At a meeting Monday, Clarkston Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton and the school board discussed potential dates for the bond and questioned if the timing was right to put it before voters after the Feb. 8 levy passed by 51%.
No formal action took place at the meeting, but the board agreed that having the bond election in February 2023 would give them a year to campaign, as well as more time from the current COVID-19 pandemic circumstances. “A year away from COVID might be smart right now,” Knowlton said. “Everybody’s still caught up in COVID, all our thoughts, concerns and frustrations are on it, so putting it a year behind might be smart.”
Knowlton noted that in the state of Washington, two of 11 bonds passed or appear to be passing for the Feb. 8 election. He also said February has historically been the best month to run bonds and with the midterm elections in November that could also affect the outcome of the bond.
“Is the timing right?” Knowlton said. “That’s the real question, November or not November.”
School Board President Dennis Lenz also questioned if other governmental agencies were having bonds or levies that would impact the tax base of the city and the county.
Courtney Kramer, who is on the bond committee, and Knowlton did not believe there were any issues. Kramer said new property assessment will take place this summer and with the real estate boom, it could negatively affect people’s finances and the success of the bond. However, she also said the proposed solar farm in Asotin County could benefit the tax base.
The property assessment could also impact the programs and operations levy that passed. If the property value goes up, the $2.50 rate per $1,000 of assessed property value will go down. Knowlton said that if the assessed value of the whole district increases and the rate drops, some people would end up paying more.
“The property assessment for the November election scares me a little bit,” Lenz said.
The board agreed to discuss more specifics on the cost of the bond, plans for building the high school and potentially starting a campaign for the bond at the Feb. 28 board meeting. No official action was taken on the decision.
Other topics the board covered:
Knowlton said he is waiting to hear from the governor’s office on plans to lift the mask requirement for schools in Washington. He is hoping there will be a news conference this week.
School board member Russ Davis resigned this week, according to Knowlton. The district will start the application period for the area 5 position, with a term that expires in 2025.
Assistant Superintendent Troy Whittle shared the amended district calendar for the snow day this year. The day off for the Asotin County Fair, April 22, will now be a half-day that will count as a full day.
Knowlton and Lenz thanked the community for passing the levy to fund the district. “I’m happy the levy passed,” Lenz said. “I’ve only seen it not pass one time here and it was not fun.”
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.