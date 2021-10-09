Taking the scenic route

Ryan Hunnicutt prepares to make his way onto the water with fishing gear on board near the Clearwater River Railroad Bridge on Friday in Lewiston. Hunnicutt is taking the slow path back to North Carolina after a summer working in Oregon.

 August Frank/Tribune

Ryan Hunnicutt prepares to make his way onto the water with fishing gear on board near the Clearwater River Railroad Bridge on Friday in Lewiston. Hunnicutt is taking the slow path back to North Carolina after a summer working in Oregon.

Tags