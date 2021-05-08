Taking the road less traveled

It was a busy road that drove Chris Mann to Pullman in 2018.
Traffic jams weren’t a big part of his experience growing up in Wenatchee. In fact, a lack of prospects in the sleepy central Washington town is what prompted him to join the Marine Corps right out of high school.
After eight years in the military and another six years working and taking junior college classes, Mann, 34, decided to pursue a bachelor’s degree.
He had the option of attending the University of Washington or Washington State University. However, seeing the Seattle traffic during a visit to UW’s campus settled the matter.
“I hate traffic,” Mann said. “I toured the campus and couldn’t find a parking spot, so I pulled my application and called WSU to confirm.”
He graduates today with a double major in criminal justice and psychology.
Mann didn’t bother buying a cap and gown and has no plans to tune in for WSU’s virtual graduation ceremony (see breakout box). His focus is on the new job he has lined up with the Bureau of Reclamation in the Yakima area.
His views regarding graduation and other aspects of college life are similar to other veterans.
“Most veterans aren’t here to get the ‘college experience,’ ” Mann said. “They typically don’t get involved in a lot of school clubs. They’re here to take classes, earn a degree and get a job.”
Mann “wasn’t the greatest student” in high school, so college wasn’t really even an option for him. Military service was his ticket out of town.
He initially wanted to become a rescue swimmer for the U.S. Coast Guard, but the yearlong waiting list put an end to that. He joined the Marines instead, even though that meant being deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan.
He ended up doing tours in both theaters, running a mounted security platoon and working in logistics. He served from 2004-12, rising to the rank of sergeant.
After working for several years and earning his associate degree, Mann enrolled at WSU.
College life offers a whole different set of challenges and stresses for veterans and their families, he said. They’re typically older, have families and may find it difficult to relate to younger classmates who have very different life experiences and different ways of interacting.
“I tend to be very blunt,” Mann said. “I had to learn that I don’t always have to vocally disagree with someone, even when they’re wrong.”
Finances, however, tend to be the biggest stress factor for many vets.
“You’re relying on the VA (Veterans Administration) to be efficient with your housing stipend and tuition,” Mann said. “If that bogs down, (the stress) builds from there.”
During his first year at WSU, for example, he didn’t receive his housing allowance for about six months. He had to live off his savings and take out a student loan to pay expenses.
After talking with other veterans and hearing about some of the challenges they face, Mann and others began meeting with the WSU administration. They set up a symposium to discuss issues faced by veterans and their families. That led to a realization that more resources were needed just to certify the paperwork required to receive VA benefits. Steps are also being taken to address health care access, so vets don’t have to go to Spokane or Walla Walla for treatment.
Lack of community was another challenging issue, Mann said. There are about 400 veterans at the Pullman campus, but when he got there in 2018, the student veterans committee wasn’t all that active and he wasn’t even sure where the student veterans center was.
“Some of us kind of took over the veterans committee,” he said. “We started really reaching out to vets. We tried to make sure they knew where the center was and make sure we always had someone there to welcome them.”
In addition to just being a place where vets could come and hang out with their peers, Mann said, the center also began emphasizing activities — something as simple as bowling night or taking a trip to Silverwood Theme Park.
As an avid hunter and fisherman, he also works with nonprofit groups that help wounded veterans, Gold Star kids or terminally ill children have outdoor experiences.
“I’m a Type A personality,” he said. “I don’t mind being the one who’s assertive (and) bringing to light issues. I don’t mind taking care of those who aren’t vocal enough.”
Just don’t ask him to sit in traffic getting there.
If you go
Washington State University’s 2021 spring commencement will take place virtually, beginning at 10 a.m. today.
Links to the various campus ceremonies can be found at wsu.stageclip.com. A roll call will list graduating students in alphabetical order, by academic degree. When a student’s name is called, a slide will appear on screen with his or her name, degree, honors and photo or video. A chat function will be available for family and friends to add comments.