Those surveys Lewiston residents received in their most recent utility bills aren’t just a one-off attempt by the city to gather information, but are part of a broader effort to engage the community and incorporate their input into strategic planning efforts.
City Manager Alan Nygaard is behind the push to take the pulse of the town he has led for the past two years. He said the goal isn’t just to inform the city council, but get a broader sense of the town’s priorities through mechanisms like surveys and public meetings.
“It’s to be able to have that face-to-face communication, and have people feel that this is their community,” Nygaard said Friday. “You hear people say, ‘the City.’ Well, it is ‘the City,’ but it’s our city.”
Lewiston has conducted two surveys in the past year. The current “Care for Our Community Survey” had received almost 1,600 responses as of Friday afternoon. It is aimed at gauging people’s thoughts on problems like junk vehicles and run-down properties, and what kinds of solutions they might be interested in adopting.
Results will be used to provide some hard data so the city staff and city council can craft regulations and enforcement programs that will actually have an effect on those problems.
“What we’re really trying to find is people’s tolerances,” Nygaard said of nuisances like junk vehicles. “It truly is, by far, the biggest complaint that we get. We’ll take this information, we’ll sit down with the state codes, the city codes and the judicial system to craft this code so that it is fair and enforceable.”
The survey was born out of community strategic planning meetings where one complaint stood out: the waning pride some Lewiston residents feel in the appearance of their properties. City officials took that gripe and created the theme of “Community Care” in the strategic plan. Reducing the number of junk cars is a major piece, and the survey will help inform that effort.
It will likely include material support for community cleanup efforts in addition to stricter regulations and penalties regarding junk vehicles, Nygaard said.
An earlier survey was only distributed to users of the city’s waste transfer station in North Lewiston, but still drew a healthy response. Its goal was to help the city council decide whether to close the facility, which operates at a hefty annual deficit and needs pricey repairs. An overwhelming number of respondents said they wanted the transfer station to stay open, and would be willing to pay a $5-per-trip fee to use it.
The city council followed that input, and will keep the transfer station open and begin charging the fee later this year. The new revenue will be used to support the continued operation of the facility.
“It gives a sense of the broader community than the few people who may show up to a council meeting and express their opinions,” Nygaard said of using surveys. “It gives the council a flavor of the larger desire of the community.
The most obvious early manifestations of this philosophy were the community meetings held in the lead-up to the May 2019 ballot questions on whether or not to fund massive upgrades to the city’s water and wastewater treatment plants. Turnout for the meetings was high, and Nygaard gave those engagement efforts some of the credit for the passage of both bonds with 90 percent support.
The outreach efforts seem to be having an effrct. When he first arrived in Lewiston, Nygaard said inaccurate or flat-out wrong information about city operations flowed freely on venues like Facebook. And while that will always be an issue, a new phenomenon is emerging.
“It’s other members of the community now who are answering some of those things on social media,” Nygaard said. “And it isn’t the city going in and saying, ‘No, that’s not how it is.’ You have other members of the community who have been informed and can respond to those kinds of issues. To me, that’s telling us that we’re doing some good about getting information out to the community on some of these things.”
And the strategic plan is just part of an even broader goal of a community plan that coordinates the city’s planning efforts with those of other local government agencies, nonprofits and economic development groups. That way, all the different entities are helping each other achieve their aims, instead of stepping on toes, Nygaard said.
