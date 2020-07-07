Taking the leap

Marisa Everett, 7, of Lewiston, jumps off of an inflatable sting ray into the Snake River while her parents, Beth and Scott, watch from the beach at Hells Gate State Park on Monday afternoon in Lewiston. The forecast today for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a chance of showers and a high temperature of 80 degrees.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

