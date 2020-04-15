The decision on whether to go ahead with 4-H livestock projects in the year of the coronavirus is weighing heavily on families across the region.
The Asotin County Fair, set for later this month, has already been canceled. And fears are rampant that the coronavirus may scuttle more county fairs later this year. But Doni Wagner, of Lewiston, and her twin sons have already made the call to raise three pigs this summer in hopes that the Nez Perce County Fair will get the green light once late September rolls around.
“Most of us are just going to stick it out and see how it goes,” Wagner said of the two dozen kids who are members of the Krazy Kountry 4-H Club she leads. “The profitability on a swine project has been so high in the past that a lot of these kids have joined 4-H because they’re getting a good paycheck at fair time. But now things are going to be different.”
The choice to buy two piglets for her 13-year-old sons, Wiley and R.J. — plus a “floater” piglet in case anything goes wrong — was relatively easy for Wagner. She is a veterinarian with a lifetime of experience farming and ranching in Lewiston and on the Camas Prairie. Plus, she and her husband, Joe Wagner, have plenty of space to raise swine and other animals at their spread in the eastern Lewiston Orchards.
But that decision is going to be tougher for other families, especially those struggling financially through the economic shutdown brought on by the pandemic. University of Idaho Extension 4-H Youth Development Director Jim Lindstrom recently sent a statewide memo to families with some guidance on that question.
“In reality, we encourage animal projects because of what kids learn,” Lindstrom said. “And for many kids, it’s learning all of those life skills that go along with responsibility in the whole care of the animal. But I can’t guarantee that kids are going to make a profit, or even be able to sell their animals. I think families have to do what’s right for them.”
Lindstrom’s memo posed a series of questions for families to ask themselves as they consider going ahead with a livestock project. For instance, it said they should get the animal if they are in 4-H so they can learn about the effort that goes into raising livestock and producing food animal products. It offered the same advice if parents want their kids to become a better citizen, learn about goal setting or gain practical leadership skills.
And Lindstrom wrote that raising an animal can also provide a sense of belonging, mastery, independence and generosity while kids learn about resilience, determination and never giving up hope — even during a global pandemic.
Amelia Ponozzo, a 17-year-old 4-H veteran member of the Waha Wranglers 4-H club, said those rewards outweigh the prospect of losing money on her steer, Ernie, if the Nez Perce County Fair doesn’t go forward.
“That’s always nice,” she said of getting a hefty payday from the livestock auction at the end of the fair. “But I’m doing it more for the experiences. I’m not doing anything differently and I’m still focused on producing a high-quality animal.”
Ponozzo got Ernie last September, far before the pandemic took hold, so she didn’t face the choice of whether or not to go forward. But now that he is 16 months old and around 1,000 pounds, she’s starting to consider how she might sell him elsewhere.
“I don’t think (cancellation of the fair) is going to happen, but it’s crossed my mind that it’s a possibility.”
The Wagners and other members of their club are also coming to terms with the strong possibility that they may not get the prices for their completed projects that have prevailed in the past. Some may just have their animals butchered and keep the meat themselves. But she said Nez Perce County 4-H Youth Development Coordinator Judy Floch and the livestock sales committee are being proactive and looking for alternate ways to sell the livestock in case the fair is canceled.
They might look to Asotin County for an example. Fritz Servatius, a member of the Asotin County Fair Livestock Sale Committee, said that almost all of the 332 4-H and FFA kids from the canceled Asotin County Fair have found alternate ways to sell their animals.
The committee was working with the Lewiston Livestock Market on an April 25 sale for the kids who can’t find buyers, but Servatius said that sale is no longer necessary. He said local business and community members really stepped up to help buy the animals, plus they’ve created a “safety net” fund to help all of them at least break even.
“We are still in need of safety net funds as some of the kids sold their animals at prices below what they have invested and we want to make them whole,” Servatius said.
Those who would like to contribute to the fund, or any child in particular, may visit www.asotinfairsale.com to complete a support form. They can also contact the sales committee by mail at Asotin County Fair Livestock Sale, P.O. Box 392, Asotin, WA 99402.
UI Extension is also helping clubs around the state learn how to hold their meetings and conduct their educational programs online so they can maintain the recommended social distances during the effort to suppress the spread of the coronavirus. And for those without access to technology, Lindstrom said Extension offices around the state will be reachable by phone for ongoing assistance.
“They may not get anyone right away, but a 4-H professional will get back to them and their family,” Lindstrom said. “While we’re holding to our standards as we always have, we’re also being as flexible as we can.”
Wagner said the silver lining of undertaking livestock projects this year will be a firm teaching of one of the oldest lessons about agriculture: Things don’t always go as planned.
“It’s really not about the payoff, because the payoff isn’t always guaranteed,” she said of farming and ranching in general. “We’ve had our own personal disasters, and you wonder if you’re going to be able to pay the bills that year, or you’re barely going to break even. So I think this year may drive that point home for those of us that want to proceed.”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.