One year ago, as the wave of COVID-19 began to spread throughout the Pacific Northwest, some of the first ripples were felt in Genesee, where students from Henry M. Jackson High School in Snohomish County were lodged during the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival at the University of Idaho.
Although none of the students staying at the Genesee school had shown any sign of the disease, one student from that school had tested positive. The reaction was swift.
The following Monday, the school was closed while staff went through the buildings thoroughly disinfecting all spaces. A couple of weeks later, all schools in the area were shut down and remained so through the rest of the school term.
Wendy Moore, superintendent of the Genesee School District, said it’s been a tumultuous year, but things appear to be edging back to normal.
“We started school on time this fall, but the spring was rough,” Moore said. “We started in Stage 3 this fall where masks were optional for students and staff and did move to where masks were required. So, honestly, we have had only one period when our boys’ football season stopped. During the sports season, we started seeing some spread. But we’re very conscious and really have been able to stay face-to-face the whole school year.”
Moore said attendance has been “outstanding” and she credits the students’ and staff members’ cooperation in wearing masks, keeping social distance and washing their hands.
So far only one staff member has been out with the virus and a few students reported sick.
“What I would consider minimal,” she said. “Generally the population has stayed well.”
Although there have been a few people who objected to mask-wearing, most understood the rationale for it.
“I think in the big picture, if you want to keep face-to-face instruction, (mask-wearing) is one of those things,” Moore said. “There’s not been much pushback. We’re able to offer online classes through Idaho Digital Learning Academy to a handful of kids. But pretty much everyone has returned
face-to-face.
“So we’re slowly getting back to what I would consider normal. We’re actually very pleased with it. It’s been different, but we know face-to-face instruction is important and we’re doing our best to keep it that way.”
As news of shutdowns radiated across the country, anxious consumers stampeded to stores to stock up on what they considered emergency goods and other staples.
Mike Peer, manager of Rosauers Supermarket in Lewiston, said things got crazy in a hurry.
“Just everything — it was just kind of pandemic buying,” with people stocking up on toilet paper, bottled water and canned goods, Peer said.
“All the categories in the store got wiped out. We had a lot of empty shelves.”
Grocers also had trouble replacing goods as the demand spread down the supply chain.
“We’d order (goods), but we’d not receive them,” he said.
No employees have been laid off over the past year and some temporary workers were hired to help the store with sanitation and other COVID-related cleaning protocols.
The situation has begun to ease up and the store is now able to keep most supplies in stock. But that’s only a recent development.
“We stayed pretty busy up through the end of the year,” Peer said. “We kept thinking it would go back to normal and it kind of never did for a while. Once the restaurants opened up, people started eating out” and their grocery shopping declined somewhat.
Peter Mundt, director of community relations and marketing for Gritman Medical Center at Moscow, said hospital staff was on top of the COVID-19 situation early and began monitoring the global crisis in January.
“We had established our emergency response incident command system in February,” Mundt said. “That process empowered us to immediately repurpose staff, facilities and critical supplies to be ready to respond to an unprecedented crisis that was, by early March, changing hour by hour.”
Mundt said as the hospital looks back on the past year, “we are mostly just incredibly proud of how our entire team responded to protect our hospital, clinics, patients and the community. They’ve never given up and have always done what needs to be done. They are all inspirational heroes — every one of them.”
Don Wee, chief executive officer of Tri-State Memorial Hospital at Clarkston, said his planning team began meeting daily last March to evaluate the hospital’s status, including what patients were in the hospital; what personal protective equipment, ventilators and other medical gear were available; and the supply of toilet paper and other goods.
“And then (Gov. Jay Inslee) clamped down so there were no elective surgeries. That affected staff and that was a major issue,” Wee said.
Because of the lack of elective surgeries, some staff members were furloughed, but Wee said at this point most of them have returned to work.
One of the hospital’s primary concerns was the health and safety of its workers, because if staff members were out sick, it meant there could be a lack of services for patients.
Although other hospitals sometimes were at maximum capacity, Wee said Tri-State was never overwhelmed by the crisis.
“We had some staff that had COVID, but we worked with the physicians and providers on the clinic side (to meet the demands for health care). ... So it was a well-structured, collaborative effort with providers and staff treating patients,” he said.
The hospital also set up a hotline where people could get information and answers to their questions.
Wee said staff kept a close eye on the level of supplies “and we never ran out. It got tight but we were able to make sure we had enough and the right kind of equipment.”
“We all were learning more as this went on, but the team responded very well,” Wee said. “The staff and physicians — everybody was on board. We limited access into the hospital in a couple of areas, then implemented a more limited hospital visitation policy. But now things are pretty stable as far as supplies. Our team meets once a week and tracks major supplies to make sure we have enough on hand. They keep good track of that and — knock on wood — we haven’t run into any issues.
“There were a lot of unknowns back when it first hit — everything from a surge of patients and how bad they would be, whether they’d all be on ventilators, then staff issues. So you had to play a lot of ‘what if’ scenarios.”
