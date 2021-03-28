Judy Myllymaki stresses the importance of a horse keeping power to all four hooves when it rounds a barrel.
She wants the animal to come in at just the right angle and speed, keep its hindquarters under it and power out, driving with each of its legs. Like any athletic feat, reaching or approaching perfection takes practice. In the sport of barrel racing, it also takes teamwork and communication between horse and rider.
“Think four-wheel drive,” Myllymaki said in a calm but authoritative voice at the indoor arena at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds on Saturday.
The barrel racing sage from Arlee, Mont., led about 18 students, mostly young women, and their horses through a series of drills in the first of what is to be a two-day clinic there. She’s been involved in barrel racing for nearly five decades, still rides competitively and relishes teaching.
“I like the challenge and I like the girls’ personalities, and I like that ‘Ah ha!’ moment,” she said. “And then I like working with horses. When I see a horse really struggling, if I can give his owner some tips, the future of that horse is going to be easier.”
Not only is she teaching the women the finer points of barrel racing, she is also showing them how to train their horses.
“She wants to give us tools for our toolbox, and I’ve already seen a few tools that I’m going to take home,” said Cressis Holes, 13, of Grangeville. “I have multiple horses at home that I’m training right now. These will sure be skills that I will be using on them.”
Tracy Hammond, of Lewiston, a self-described rodeo mom who also works for the Cowboy Channel, called Myllymaki “one of the greatest horsemen of our era,” and like any talented coach, said her lessons are as much about life as they are sport.
“Everything Judy does is very positive — positive reinforcement for the horse and the rider,” she said.
The clinic began with each of the students making a full speed barrel run. They won’t make another until the end of the clinic today. In between, Myllymaki paces students and horses through a series of stations or drills. Each exercise is a building block of sorts that reinforces muscle memory.
“Horses are creators of habitat and so we try to instill the correct habit,” she said.
Each one is also an individual, and training a horse requires reading its moods. Annabelle Loewen, 15, of Genesee was riding a new horse at the clinic.
“It’s really helping me build a connection with her, which I really appreciate,” she said.
Myllymaki prefers a gentle approach, what she calls a “softer, kinder way to get our point across.” When frustration sets in and the horse feels boxed in, she says the learning stops. She wants her students to recognize when that happens and give them the skills to help the horse relax.
Young people can be the same way, she said. They don’t have a lot of experience to lean on when facing problems.
“You know, horses are like kids. Sometimes they need a little swat on the behind but sometimes they need a hug,” she said.
Hammond is bringing another rodeo legend to Lewiston for a clinic this spring. Joe Beaver, an eight-time world champion calf roper, will hold a breakaway and tie-down roping clinic in April.
