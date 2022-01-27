Taking in the view

A juvenile bald eagle blinks its nictitating membrane — a see-through eyelid used to help keep its eyes moist and clean — as it sits atop some branches Tuesday overlooking Chestnut Beach in Clarkston.

 August Frank/Tribune

