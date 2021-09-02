Taking flight

August Frank/TribuneA great blue heron takes flight from some branches along the Kiwanis Park ponds in Lewiston on a recent afternoon. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for sun and a high of 84, according to the extended outlook on Page 6A.

